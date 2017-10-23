Missing hunter found safe in Bay County

A Mid-Michigan hunter is safe after authorities say he couldn't find his vehicle and became lost in the woods.

Michigan State troopers were called on Friday, Oct. 20 at about 11:42 p.m. for reports of a missing duck hunter in the Akron Township area.

The hunter’s wife called 911 after her husband didn’t return home for dinner. The 55-year-old Frankenmuth man was believed to be hunting alone in the area of Ringle Road and M-25 in Tuscola County.

With the help of OnStar, police located the man’s vehicle near N. Cotter Road and Nebobish Road in Bay County’s Hampton Township.

A MSP helicopter crew spotted the vehicle parked near a dead-end road.

He was found about 12:40 a.m.

Investigators said the hunter became disoriented and was unable to find his vehicle.

No further details were released.

