Missing hunter found safe in Bay County - WNEM TV 5

Missing hunter found safe in Bay County

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan hunter is safe after authorities say he couldn't find his vehicle and became lost in the woods. 

Michigan State troopers were called on Friday, Oct. 20 at about 11:42 p.m. for reports of a missing duck hunter in the Akron Township area.

The hunter’s wife called 911 after her husband didn’t return home for dinner. The 55-year-old Frankenmuth man was believed to be hunting alone in the area of Ringle Road and M-25 in Tuscola County.

With the help of OnStar, police located the man’s vehicle near N. Cotter Road and Nebobish Road in Bay County’s Hampton Township.

A MSP helicopter crew spotted the vehicle parked near a dead-end road.

He was found about 12:40 a.m.

Investigators said the hunter became disoriented and was unable to find his vehicle.

No further details were released. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.