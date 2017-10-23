Chesaning man arrested, Owosso man hurt in crash near Camp Grayling

Authorities say alcohol was a factor in a crash that left a Mid-Michigan man with serious injuries.

It happened on M-93 in front of Camp Grayling in Crawford County.

Investigators said a 35-year-old Owosso man crashed his motorcycle while driving through a traffic circle in front of the camp.

The man wasn’t wearing a helmet, police said, and suffered significant head trauma. He was taken to Grayling Munson Hospital and later transferred to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Saginaw.

Officials said alcohol was a factor in the crash.

A second motorcyclist at the scene, a 34-year-old man from Chesaning, was also found to be driving drunk, police said.

He was arrested and booked into the Crawford County Jail.

The names of those involved have not been released.

