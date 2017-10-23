Woman reportedly followed while shopping in Flint Twp.

Authorities are urging Mid-Michigan residents to remain vigilant after a woman reported a suspicious situation while shopping.

The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County said a woman came into the Swartz Creek office Monday morning to report two men following her while she shopped at the Salvation Army and Goodwill stores in Flint Township.

Authorities are urging all residents to be aware of their surroundings at all times and report anything suspicious to 911.

Police said if possible, call at the time of the incident so officers can try to apprehend the suspects.

