Stolen UTV found in Saginaw pond - WNEM TV 5

Stolen UTV found in Saginaw pond

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A running Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) that was stolen from the Saginaw area was found running in a pond near the Germania Country Club in Saginaw County.

The vehicle was found Monday morning on Maple Street between Beacon Drive and Gabriel Road, and dive crews were initially called out to check the water.

Officials told TV5 that they now believe no one was in the water, and that the stolen vehicle was just dumped in the pond.

