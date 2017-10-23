Roscommon County K9 Officer passes away - WNEM TV 5

Roscommon County K9 Officer passes away

Posted: Updated:
Credit: Roscommon County Sheriff's Office Credit: Roscommon County Sheriff's Office
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a beloved K9.

Yeff served as Sheriff Stern’s partner from 2006 until he retired in 2016.

The county commissioners approved Yeff to live out his retirement with Sheriff Stern and his family.

He stayed with the family until he passed away over the weekend.

