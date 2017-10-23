Officers searching for missing teen from Minden City - WNEM TV 5

Officers searching for missing teen from Minden City

Credit: Sanilac County Sheriff's Office Credit: Sanilac County Sheriff's Office
SANILAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing teen.

Aurora Mierop, a 16-year-old girl from Minden City, was last seen on Oct. 20th when she was going to a friend's house in Gagetown.

If you have any information on her location, call the Central Dispatch at (810) 648-2000 ext. 2.

