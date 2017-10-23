City looks to turn old building into affordable housing

It used to be a place for working out and staying active, but after years of being used for nothing the building come become housing for those in need.

The old YMCA building in Bay City has stood vacant for years and now the city is looking at ways to put it to use.

"We are looking at several different development formats," said Ben Phillips, CEO of the Bay City Housing Commission.

He said there is no definite plan for what will replace the old YMCA, but it will most likely be some sort of housing for those in need.

"This would further our mission to develop additional affordable housing," Phillips said.

According to Phillips, if scheduling goes as planned, construction on the site will begin in the fall of next year.

Phillips said the housing commission is hoping the restoration of the old YMCA will encourage others to invest in the area.

"I really think that this will show that the market has changed, that there is opportunities to bring in external sources of financing and develop new properties," Phillips said.

The old YMCA building is the first of many properties the city hopes to restore.

The city is still looking at buying other properties in the area.

