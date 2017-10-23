Midland man battling to collect flood insurance

Some Mid-Michigan residents are still recovering from the catastrophic flooding this summer and are having an even more difficult time with their insurance companies.

Some flood victims were able to rebuild with flood insurance, but one Mid-Michigan man said his insurance company won’t pay up because of how his home flooded.

“This is an inconvenience and loss of a space,” said John Kruse, homeowner.

Kruse’s basement use to be filled with toys for his kids, but now everything is stripped away leaving a bare floor and drywall.

The back up of the city sewer system during the historic flooding in June flooded his basement.

He’s been battling with his insurance company to fix his basement ever since.

“Our insurance company is telling us that because it didn’t enter through a sumpt or through a floor drain, that it’s not covered,” Kruse said.

Kruse said they have one-inch of water, which damaged their carpet and walls.

Kruse said he also had back up coverage, so he thought it was supposed to cover the house in incidents like this, but it didn’t and that is why he is confused.

“When I read the policy it said the usual sumpts, floor drains, things like that,” Kruse said.

Kruse is not planning to fix up the basement just yet because he wants to make sure he doesn’t have to pay for the repairs out of pocket.

“We’re adapting in the meantime, but we hope to eventually get this space back,” Kruse said.

Kruse recommends homeowners double check their insurance policies, so they don’t have to go through the same hassles.

