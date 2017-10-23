2 men arrested for making meth in Gladwin - WNEM TV 5

2 men arrested for making meth in Gladwin

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Credit: Gladwin County Sheriff's Office Credit: Gladwin County Sheriff's Office
GLADWIN, MI (WNEM) -

Two men in Gladwin County were charged and arrested for involvement with methamphetamine, the Gladwin County Sheriff's Office said.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mugshots<<

On Oct. 9, Alex Emigh, 23, was arrested as part of an open investigation that started in September.

The investigation alleged Emigh was involved in the production of methamphetamine.

Emigh was arraigned in the 80th District Court for Gladwin for operating a lab involving methamphetamine. His bond was set at $30,000 or surety 10 percent.

On Oct. 19, Scott William Gadd Sr., 38, was arrested as part of an investigation that started in September.

The investigation alleged Gadd was involved in the production of methamphetamine.

Gadd was arraigned on Oct. 20 in the 80th District Court for Gladwin with a bond of $100,000 or surety 10 percent.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be added.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.