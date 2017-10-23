2 men arrested for making meth in Gladwin

Two men in Gladwin County were charged and arrested for involvement with methamphetamine, the Gladwin County Sheriff's Office said.

On Oct. 9, Alex Emigh, 23, was arrested as part of an open investigation that started in September.

The investigation alleged Emigh was involved in the production of methamphetamine.

Emigh was arraigned in the 80th District Court for Gladwin for operating a lab involving methamphetamine. His bond was set at $30,000 or surety 10 percent.

On Oct. 19, Scott William Gadd Sr., 38, was arrested as part of an investigation that started in September.

The investigation alleged Gadd was involved in the production of methamphetamine.

Gadd was arraigned on Oct. 20 in the 80th District Court for Gladwin with a bond of $100,000 or surety 10 percent.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be added.

