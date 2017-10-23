Microblading comes to Mid-Michigan

The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office is going to charge five teenagers in connection to the death of a man who was killed by a rock thrown on I-75.More >
The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office is going to charge five teenagers in connection to the death of a man who was killed by a rock thrown on I-75.More >
A Mid-Michigan hunter is safe after authorities say he couldn't find his vehicle and became lost in the woods.More >
A Mid-Michigan hunter is safe after authorities say he couldn't find his vehicle and became lost in the woods.More >
Midwest retailer Meijer Inc. says it's recalling some packaged produce items in six states due to potential listeria contamination.More >
Midwest retailer Meijer Inc. says it's recalling some packaged produce items in six states due to potential listeria contamination.More >
One driver told police he was following some friends home from the bar when the vehicle in front of him braked to avoid hitting a deer, causing the man to rear-end the vehicle.More >
One driver told police he was following some friends home from the bar when the vehicle in front of him braked to avoid hitting a deer, causing the man to rear-end the vehicle.More >
Police said Kenneth White was a passenger in a vehicle on southbound I-75 when that fatal rock was thrown from the Dodge Road overpass.More >
Police said Kenneth White was a passenger in a vehicle on southbound I-75 when that fatal rock was thrown from the Dodge Road overpass.More >
Employees at a Ford plant in Michigan are safe after authorities say a worker pulled a gun and shot himself.More >
Employees at a Ford plant in Michigan are safe after authorities say a worker pulled a gun and shot himself.More >
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a beloved K9.More >
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a beloved K9.More >
For some it brings joy, for others it’s dirty four-letter word. Snow.More >
For some it brings joy, for others it’s dirty four-letter word. Snow.More >
Investigators said a stockpile of fireworks went up in flames and were shooting out of the house when they arrived.More >
Investigators said a stockpile of fireworks went up in flames and were shooting out of the house when they arrived.More >
In one Plymouth, Michigan neighborhood some people say their neighbor crossed a line with a disturbing display of naked dolls hanging from a tree in their yard.More >
In one Plymouth, Michigan neighborhood some people say their neighbor crossed a line with a disturbing display of naked dolls hanging from a tree in their yard.More >