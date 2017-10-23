Drenching rains bring big changes

It certainly hasn't been the most ideal way to start the new work week. A slow-moving storm system packing a tremendous amount of moisture has only just begun to unleash its wrath on us here in Mid-Michigan.

Multiple flood alerts are currently active across Mid-Michigan. Get the latest information at our Weather Alerts page!

Overnight

Periods of steady, occasionally heavy rain will continue throughout the night as an area of low pressure backs in across lower Michigan. While everyone will see a steady, soaking rain to at least some degree, it will be heaviest along and north of the US-10 corridor. A few lulls in the rain may occur, but these will be brief at best.

Localized ponding and flooding of roadways remains likely, especially in low-lying and poor-drainage areas. Be especially alert for leaves falling onto the roads, as they will make conditions even more slippery.

As the core of the storm system approaches, winds will increase significantly overnight while also shifting into the southwest. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph are likely, with gusts up to 40 mph at times. In addition to the wind-driven rain, sporadic power outages will also be possible. Temperatures will take a sharp tumble as a cold front is dragged through the region, seeing most lows dip into the upper 40s by morning.

Keep a close eye on the rain right down to your neighborhood with our First Warn 5 Interactive Radar!

Tuesday

Don't expect to encounter any relief from this raw weather as you head out the door on Tuesday. With the center of low pressure positioned over the Mackinac Straits on Tuesday morning, you may need to throw some extra muscle into opening the front door. Strong south-southwest winds of 15-25 mph will greet us with a brief period of scattered showers during the morning commute.

Those showers will again develop into a periodic steady rain by late-morning, and will persist well into Tuesday evening. The umbrella and raincoat will remain necessities, but you'll be wanting to add an extra layer to your Tuesday attire. As our storm system executes a small loop over the Great Lakes region, a sharp upper-level trough will dig in across the eastern United States. The end result will be a raw day of highs in the low 50s at best, combined with biting winds and the occasional rain.

Rainfall totals by midnight Tuesday are still likely to come in anywhere from 1"-3" regionwide. Amounts will fall on the lighter end of that range across the Thumb and I-69, and on the higher end from the Tri-Cities north and west. Locally higher amount above 3" will be possible where rain is heavier.

Wednesday & Beyond

After a rough couple of days to start the week, things will begin to ease up on Wednesday. A few leftover showers will be possible, but the rain will be significantly less of a problem. Mostly cloudy skies will be the order of the day, with the possibility for a few peeks of sun.

If Tuesday's highs in the 50s aren't cool enough for you, Wednesday can help with that. Temperatures will dig even deeper into below-average territory, only besting the upper 40s for most of us.

What's more, the cooler shift in our temperatures is actually poised to stick around for a while. We'll finally eke out a dry day on Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and highs returning to normal in the middle to upper 50s.

Showers will return for the weekend, with Fall at last gaining some solid footing. Take a look at where temperatures are headed as we approach Halloween in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.