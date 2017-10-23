Rain leaves a sharp chill behind

Soggy conditions were norm for a second straight day here in Mid-Michigan, as Tuesday kept on adding to our already-impressive rainfall totals. Safe to say we've earned a break at this point, and it looks like we're finally about to get it. There will be a cost, though.

Several flood alerts remain active across Mid-Michigan. Get the latest information at our Weather Alerts page!

Overnight

A moment that began to feel like it might never come, widespread rain will taper off to a few lingering showers overnight. With low pressure finally beginning its sluggish departure, we'll trade in the steady rain for a sharp dip in the temperatures.

Lows by morning will range anywhere from the low 40s to upper 30s, especially along the M-55 corridor. Making matters worse will be persisting winds out of the west at 10-20 mph. This will make it feel more like the low 30s as we get ready to head out the door to work or school.

But wait, there's more! The falling temperatures may make it just cold enough to introduce a few wet snowflakes to our lingering showers, especially in our northern areas along M-55 overnight. We're not talking about any accumulations, but it could make for a jarring sight nonetheless!

Wednesday & Beyond

A few lingering showers will remain possible on Wednesday, as a lake effect pattern begins to take hold. Any rain that does fall will pale in comparison to what we have seen over the past two days, and the threat should largely come to an end by afternoon. Outside of any showers, we'll see mostly cloudy skies, and possibly even a peek or two of sunshine.

If Tuesday's highs in the low 50s weren't cool enough for you, Wednesday can help with that. Temperatures will dig even deeper into below-average territory, only besting the upper 40s for most of us with continued breezy wind it will feel more like the middle and possibly lower 40s.

What's more, the cooler shift in our temperatures is actually poised to stick around for a while. We'll finally eke out a dry day on Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and highs returning to normal in the middle 50s.

Showers will return for the weekend, with Fall at last gaining some solid footing. Take a look at where temperatures are headed as we approach Halloween in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

