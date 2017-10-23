Rain sticks around for Tuesday

After a soggy start to the workweek, we're getting a bit of a break for the early part of our Tuesday, but don't let this "drier" start to the day fool you. Rain will be returning and continue through the evening hours of tonight before eventually winding down.

>>Slideshow: Hour-by-hour<<

Current Weather Alerts

Multiple flood alerts are currently active across Mid-Michigan. Get the latest information at our Weather Alerts page!

Today & Tonight

While wet roads still linger, we're getting a bit of a break in the rain for the morning commute today. Showers around the TV5 viewing area have been pretty scattered early this morning, and many will actually be making the commute dry.

Even though the rain has slowed down for the moment, a few extra minutes may not be a bad idea with lingering wet roads and gusty conditions, especially near the lakeshore.

Rain will return after the break this morning, so even if you're dry as you leave the house, be sure to grab the umbrella as you head out the door as you'll likely need it at some point today. Also, be sure to dress on the warmer side as wind chills have been falling into the 30s and lower 40s this morning.

With plenty of cloud cover and rain, don't expect temperatures to move much from where they are right now. We expect highs to be in the 40s and 50s around Mid-Michigan today and some areas may feel even cooler with the winds.

Those winds will be out of a west southwesterly direction today around 10-20 miles per hour sustained, with gusts near 25-30 miles per hour. Those gusts near may be higher near the lakeshore.

Rain will keep on rolling through the evening and overnight hours, and with temperatures cooling down, it's not entirely out of the question that a few of our northern areas, mainly the higher terrain, could see a few flakes mix in. No accumulation would be expected if that occurs.

Lows will be settling into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Wednesday & Beyond

After a rough couple of days to start the week, things will begin to ease up on Wednesday. A few leftover showers will be possible, but the rain will be significantly less of a problem. Mostly cloudy skies will be the order of the day, with the possibility for a few peeks of sun.

If Tuesday's highs in the 50s aren't cool enough for you, Wednesday can help with that. Temperatures will dig even deeper into below-average territory, only besting the upper 40s for most of us.

What's more, the cooler shift in our temperatures is actually poised to stick around for a while. We'll finally eke out a dry day on Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and highs returning to normal in the middle to upper 50s.

Showers will return for the weekend, with Fall at last gaining some solid footing. Take a look at where temperatures are headed as we approach Halloween in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

