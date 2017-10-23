Central dispatch warns of water over roadways in Isabella County - WNEM TV 5

Central dispatch warns of water over roadways in Isabella County

Posted: Updated:
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Isabella County Central Dispatch is warning of water over the roadways in many areas throughout the county.

Central Dispatch is urging residents not to drive through the flooded roadways.

"With the amount of rain that has fallen, and the flooding earlier in the year, there is no way to know if a road is still intact underneath flood waters," Central Dispatch said on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.