Central dispatch warns of water over roadways in Isabella County

The Isabella County Central Dispatch is warning of water over the roadways in many areas throughout the county.

Central Dispatch is urging residents not to drive through the flooded roadways.

"With the amount of rain that has fallen, and the flooding earlier in the year, there is no way to know if a road is still intact underneath flood waters," Central Dispatch said on its Facebook page.

