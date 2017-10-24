Towing company worker dies when bus rolls on top of him

Police say a towing company worker has died after a bus he was preparing for a tow rolled on top of him.

Mount Morris Township Police Chief Terence Green says the accident occurred about 9 a.m. Monday on a ramp of Interstate 475 north of Flint.

Green says said the 60-year-old employee of George's Towing Company was underneath the Mass Transportation Authority bus when it rolled backward off of two support blocks.

The man's name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

