City council extends Flint's current contract with GLWA

A decision has finally been made in the future of the Flint water crisis.

After getting more time to consider a long-term plan to get water from the Detroit area, city leaders have taken a different route.

Monday night, the city council vote to extend Flint's current contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority by two years, according to several reports.

The council was supposed to make a decision on a 30-year contract Monday, but a federal judge allowed the deadline to slip.

Council members hope the extension will give them time to analyze all their options for a long-term plan. In the meantime, the state Department of Environmental Quality has until Tuesday to reply to the judge's decision.

