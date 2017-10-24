Mackinac Bridge Authority considers changes to annual Labor Day walk

Authorities say around 25,000 people took part in the annual Labor Day walk across the Mackinac Bridge this year, during which all traffic was halted for the first time as a security precaution.

Pedestrians crossed the nearly 5-mile-long span that connects Michigan's Upper and Lower peninsula. The walk started at around 6:30 a.m. and ended at around noon.

However, the Mackinac Bridge Authority said some people who arrived in Mackinaw City wanting to walk were not able to board buses in time for them to participate.

To prevent a repeat of this year’s problems, the MBA is hosting two public meetings in Mackinaw City on Wednesday and Thursday to talk about other options.

Those options include:

Option 1 – Annual Bridge Walk starting from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City

In this option, walkers would begin from both the St. Ignace and Mackinaw City ends of the bridge in one outside lane to the halfway point, then crossing the center lanes of the bridge and heading back to their starting point in the other outside lane. Those who wish to, and begin the walk early enough, would have the option to continue across the entire bridge. Those who do will need to walk back across the bridge – for a 10-mile hike round trip – or make their own transportation arrangements back to the side they started from after the bridge reopens to public traffic. In this option, no buses will transport participants across the bridge; the center two lanes will remain open to emergency vehicles.

This option would eliminate the need for busing participants, as they could start from either end and return to their homes or vehicles directly. This also eliminates the estimated $200,000 in busing expenses borne by the MBA, including the staff and volunteer time setting up and staffing the bus loading areas. Additionally, as the turnaround point would move toward either end of the bridge beginning at 10:45 a.m., no participant would be turned away up until the walk ends (though participants starting 15 minutes before the walk ends might not make it very far before needing to turn back). The Michigan State Police would no longer need to vet bus drivers, and participants would not need to pay for shuttle bus transportation.

Option 2 – Annual Bridge Walk starting in Mackinaw City and ending in St. Ignace

The annual bridge walk alternated directions every other year until 1965, when it was permanently changed to start in St. Ignace and end in Mackinaw City. Under this option, the direction would flip, starting in Mackinaw City and ending in St. Ignace. As approximately 80 percent of walk participants arrive from the south side, more participants could begin the walk immediately after their arrival in Mackinaw City. As long as people boarded a bus by 9:30 a.m., or arrived at the starting line by 10 a.m., they should be able to walk the bridge.

The walk in this option would start on Jamet Street on the west side of the bridge, with participants walking north along the west lanes to Bridge View Park. This option still would require buses to transport most participants to Mackinaw City, either to start the walk or return after completing the walk. The MBA estimates needing a total of 175 buses for this options – 50 more than in 2017 – at an additional cost of $125,000 over this year’s busing costs. Because the majority of participants would be returning to Mackinaw City after the walk, rather than St. Ignace, the MBA estimates it would take several hours (perhaps to 6 p.m. or later) to transport all participants back to Mackinaw City. Once the bridge reopens, participants would have the option to arrange for private transportation.

Option 3 – Annual Bridge Walk starting in St. Ignace, with a new bus loading area

In this option, the bridge walk would start in St. Ignace and end in Mackinaw City as in the past, but with a different bus loading area in Mackinaw City to maximize bus transportation efficiency. At the current bus loading area, the State Dock, only eight buses can be loaded at a time. A new loading area, such as the Mackinaw City School parking lot, would provide room to load 12 buses at a time. With 175 buses (50 more than in 2017) and no breakdowns or delays in traffic, this system could transport about 24,000 participants to the starting line in time to complete the walk. As with Option 2, busing would cost the MBA $125,000 more than in 2017. If people arrive late, or more people show up than the buses can accommodate, they would be turned away.