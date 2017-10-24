School bus involved in Genesee Twp. crash - WNEM TV 5

School bus involved in Genesee Twp. crash

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are investigating after a Mid-Michigan school bus was involved in a crash. 

It happened just after 7:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Mt. Morris Road and North Genesee Road in Genesee Township. 

Genesee County Central Dispatch said the crash happened between a school bus and a car.

Officials could not confirm which district the school bus belonged to.

There is no word on injuries at this time, however, two ambulances have been called to the scene, central dispatch said. 

