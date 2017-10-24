School bus involved in Genesee Twp. crash

Authorities are investigating after a Mid-Michigan school bus was involved in a crash.

It happened just after 7:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Mt. Morris Road and North Genesee Road in Genesee Township.

Genesee County Central Dispatch said the crash happened between a school bus and a car.

Officials could not confirm which district the school bus belonged to.

There is no word on injuries at this time, however, two ambulances have been called to the scene, central dispatch said.

Stay with TV5 as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.