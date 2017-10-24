Hundreds without power in Genesee County

Hundreds of homes are without power in Mid-Michigan.

Consumers Energy reports there are approximately 430 customers without power in the Genesee County area. One outage is reported just southeast of Flushing. Another outage is reported northwest of Otisville.

Crews are still trying to determine the cause of the outages.

An estimated restoration time has not been set.

Stay with TV5 as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.