Hundreds without power in Genesee County

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Hundreds of homes are without power in Mid-Michigan. 

Consumers Energy reports there are approximately 430 customers without power in the Genesee County area. One outage is reported just southeast of Flushing. Another outage is reported northwest of Otisville.

Crews are still trying to determine the cause of the outages.

An estimated restoration time has not been set.

