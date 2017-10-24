Woman, 93, in need of help after home damaged in fire

An elderly woman is reaching out to the community again, hoping someone hears her call for help.

Mary Moreno, 93, of Buena Vista Township is living inside a home damaged by fire that spread from her car after somebody torched it

"I jump out of the bed and I look and it was nothing but you know light all over," Moreno said. "Then I looked and seen the fire was going way up and I got scared and started crying and started shaking."

The fire left her home in need of a new windows, porch repairs and more.

"The side of the house to be repaired, the windows, the door. At least a ramp for her to get in and out of the house. And maybe even replace the fence because it's all damaged from the fire."

Moreno also needs an upstairs window fixed to keep out the cold.

If you or something you know can help, email wnem@wnem.com

