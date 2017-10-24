Substitute teacher accidentally shows porn to sixth-grade class

A teacher was removed from a Mid-Michigan school after authorities say he accidentally showed pornographic videos to a classroom he was subbing in.

According to Saginaw Public Schools, the incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 18 in a sixth-grade classroom at Loomis Academy.

Investigators said it appears the male substitute teacher accidentally showed the pornographic images on his personal laptop to the class. The videos were not of child porn, according to school officials.

SPS said the substitute teacher was a contracted employee of PCMI - a staffing agency for several school districts.

He was removed from the classroom after a student reported the incident. Saginaw Public Schools has asked he not be allowed to sub for the district again.

The case is an open investigation and has been forwarded to the Saginaw Police Department.

