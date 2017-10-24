Man cuts hole in roof of Michigan gun shop to steal weapons

Police say a man cut a hole in the roof of a suburban Detroit gun shop and made off with an undetermined amount of firearms.

Officers in Roseville responded Tuesday morning following a report of a possible break-in at Peters Indoor Range and Gun Shop. The police department says the break-in took place about 6:30 a.m. and the suspect got into the building through the roof.

Police say it's not known whether anything other than an unknown amount of firearms was stolen. Investigators say the man acted alone in the break-in.

A surveillance photo of the suspect inside the store has been released.

Tips are being sought from the public in the case.

