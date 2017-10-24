Michigan board OKs $2.6 million more for Flint investigation

A Michigan board has approved state Attorney General Bill Schuette's request for another $2.6 million to investigate the Flint water crisis and to prosecute those who have been charged with crimes.

The State Administrative Board OK'd the additional spending Tuesday. It will be used by special counsel Todd Flood, whom Schuette hired in early 2016 to conduct the criminal and civil probe.

Twenty-five outside lawyers and investigators are on Flood's team. About $4.9 million has been spent.

The state investigation of Flint's lead-contaminated water and a deadly Legionnaires' disease outbreak has resulted in criminal charges against 15 current and former government officials, including high-ranking members of Republican Gov. Rick Snyder's administration. Two reached plea deals. The others are fighting the charges, and their cases remain in the preliminary stages.

