Sheriff: Vacuum cleaner sales pitch may be ploy to steal your stuff

A trio of people claiming to want to sell you a vacuum cleaner may just be planning to case your home and steal your stuff.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they received a report from the northern part of the county that three people approached a person claiming they were selling vacuum cleaners.

Investigators said that one person will do the demo, and keep the homeowners occupied. The driver of the vehicle will leave, and say they need to pick up others in the area.

The third person will stay at the residence without the homeowner’s knowledge and look through the shed and other outbuildings.

Typically, the people selling the items will have on shirts with local sports teams, schools, colleges, etc., indicating they are college students trying to raise money for school.

In the Isabella County case, the vehicle was a mid-sized van and the subjects were college-aged.

