Jury convicts Flint man of assault with attempt to murder

On Tuesday, a jury convicted a Flint man of assault with attempt to murder in connection to a 2016 shooting.

Deonte McCoy was found guilty of two counts of assault with intent to murder, numerous weapon charges and illegal narcotics charges.

The charges stem from a shooting in Lapeer County's Elba Township on July 2, 2016.

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office responded to a house on Genesee Road for an active shooter, the sheriff's office said.

A 32-year-old male from Lapeer had been shot and was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. A second person was also shot at, but was not hit, the sheriff's office said.

McCoy fled the scene on foot and was located within a half hour about a mile from the house.

McCoy has been in jail since the event, the sheriff's office said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in the middle of November.

