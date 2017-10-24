Airport maintenance worker receives hero award

The Flint Bishop International Airport maintenance worker, who is credited with saving an officer's life during a terrorist attack, received a medal for heroism.

Rich Krul is credited with saving Officer Lt. Jeff Neville's life during a terrorist attack at the airport on June 21.

Neville was stabbed during the attack and Krul came to his assistance.

On Tuesday, the Paul Emery Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution awarded Krul with the SAR Medal for Heroism for his heroic act, It is one of their highest forms of recognition.

"On behalf of Mr. Krul, we would like to formally thank the members of the Paul Emery Chapter for recognizing Rich’s actions and honoring him in such a profound manner," the airport said.

>>Read more: Maintenance repairman opens up about Flint terrorist attack<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.