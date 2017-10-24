Controversy surrounds MSP director's pay

She got into trouble during the controversy over the National Anthem, now the director of the Michigan State Police is at the center of a pay controversy.

Kriste Etue is going to retire, but she is going to be reappointed to her position. That means she will be allowed to collect her pension along with her salary.

Etue called NFL players who kneel during the National Anthem "anti-American degenerates."

Some people are wondering if she is getting a sweetheart deal.

"The double dipping, that's something we obviously frown upon as legislature. Both sides had issues with that," State Senator Jim Ananich (D-Flint) said.

Anna Heaton, with Gov. Rick Snyder's office, said the MSP retirement plan will force Etue to retire in February of 2018. Then Snyder will reappoint her to the same position.

Heaton said Etue will receive her pension and continue receiving her salary.

Her pension is $92,000 a year and her salary is $165,000 a year.

"This shows the tone deafness of the governor. Not only is he not really a presenter of real punishment for her, but he's actually rewarding her for some things she's done," State Rep. Sheldon Neeley (D-Flint) said.

Ananich said he wants to put an end to this kind of double dipping.

"The excessive amount of money that she'll be paid is sorta raising a lot of questions for some people. So I think it had to be looked at," Ananich said.

Etue will get paid until Snyder leaves office next year. Then it will be up to the next governor to decide who will lead the state police.

TV5 attempted to reach Caleb Boose, spokesperson for the state's budget department, but did not receive any answers.

This is not the first time this has happened. The governor's office said former Gov. Jennifer Granholm did the same exact thing with the last director of MSP.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.