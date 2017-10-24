When will we see a hard freeze?

Cold air has arrived in Mid-Michigan. A strong fall storm system that brought us all the rain also seems to have put an end to our warm stretches of weather.

With true cold fall air settling in and even a chance of some snow by the end of this week will we see a hard freeze?

What is hard freeze?

The national weather service classifies a hard freeze as a period of at least four consecutive hours of air temperatures that are below 28 degrees.

Many plants can survive a brief frost, but very few can survive a hard freeze.

So are we in for a hard freeze or even just a freeze anytime soon.

The answer right now is no.

We are certainly in for a number of cold nights ahead. There are many nights in the 7-day forecast that fall down near freezing. Those to the north that live in higher terrain areas may see freezing temps for a brief time or even overnight, but a hard freeze does not look to be in the cards.

Are we ahead or behind?

In regards to when we normal see our first freeze (temps at or below 32°) we are behind. For northern Michigan the first freeze usually occurs around September 21-30. In Mid-Michigan the first freeze normal occurs around October 1-10. In Lower Michigan the first freeze normally happened around October 11-20. We have passed those dates already with only a few spots seeing freezing or even getting close.

The map below is courtesy of the National Weather Service.

In regards to a hard freeze (temps 28° or below) we are also behind. We normally see our first hard in Northern Michigan around October 1-10. In Mid-Michigan the first killing freeze occurs around October 11-20. Southern Michigan is the only one not behind, the first hard freeze there occurs around 21-31.

The map below is courtesy of the National Weather Service.

While we may not be in for a hard freeze within the foreseeable future we are in for some cold nights. The occasional freeze is likely so if you have any sensitive plants that you want to protect bring them in for the night.

