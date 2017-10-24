Midland County man convicted in cold case murder

A Midland County man was convicted in a cold case murder on Tuesday.

Michael McIntyre, 52, of New Hudson, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 1991 death of Diane Ross.

Ross was McIntyre's ex-girlfriend's mother, according to the attorney general's office.

She was a 43-year-old double amputee when she was beaten by McIntyre in her home during the early morning hour of Aug. 17, 1991, the attorney general's office said.

Ross died from her injuries several hours after the attack.

“I would like to thank Prosecutor Brooks, Attorney General Schuette and the detectives that have put in so much time on this case, Detectives Scott Holzinger and Brent Benzing,” Midland County Sheriff Scott Stephenson said. “Without Detectives Holzinger and Benzing, Mr. McIntyre would still be a free man.”

Schuette said credit must be given to the sheriff's office for their hard work on this case.

“The dedication and skill of our local law enforcement are some of the reasons I am proud to call Midland County home," Schuette said.

The sheriff's office revealed new evidence in 2014, which led to McIntyre becoming a suspect in the murder. He was interviewed by police in 1991, the attorney general's office said.

McIntyre was formally charged in 2016 for Ross' murder.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.