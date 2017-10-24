Autism therapy provider gets $8M to stay in Michigan

The state of Michigan has awarded $8 million to an autism therapy company to establish a new headquarters in the Detroit area.

The grant was approved Tuesday by the Michigan Strategic Fund. Centria Healthcare LLC has outgrown its current headquarters in Novi and will establish a new one in Farmington Hills, adding 1,200 jobs over five years.

State economic development officials say Centria chose to stay in Michigan instead of relocating to New Mexico or Texas.

Centria provides autism therapy services and private-duty nursing. Its affiliates also care for people with traumatic brain injuries and spinal cord injuries.

