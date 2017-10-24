61-foot spruce chosen as Michigan's state Christmas tree - WNEM TV 5

61-foot spruce chosen as Michigan's state Christmas tree

STEPHENSON, Mich. (AP) -

A 61-foot spruce in Menominee County has been chosen as the official state Christmas tree.

The designation continues a 32-year holiday tradition in Michigan.

William Winter and grandson Alex Stevens are donating the towering tree. A harvesting ceremony will take place Thursday in the Upper Peninsula town of Stephenson.

The tree will be cut down by representatives of the Michigan Association of Timbermen, the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association and Michigan Operators Engineers.

It will be hauled to Lansing and placed at the intersection of Capitol and East Michigan avenues on Saturday.

