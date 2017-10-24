Flint students could soon get free college

Flint students affected by the water crisis could soon get free college.

The Flint promise zone would provide local students with tuition-free college.

The bill passed the Michigan House and Senate. It is just waiting for Gov. Rick Snyder's signature.

State Senator Jim Ananich (D-Flint) sponsored the bill. He said it will provide hope for a city that desperately needs it.

"It's a long time coming. Obviously we have been dealing with the water crisis. This is obviously a real positive thing that is happening," Ananich said. "What we know from research is that if students earn a degree they're more likely to have higher wages. Those higher wages equals more economic vitality in the community and that's better for everyone."

Detroit Pistons Owner Tom Gores and Consumers Energy have already pledged $2 million to the program.

