'Heroin symposium' held at Bay City high school

They have broken families, shattered lives and loved ones lost.

On Tuesday, the casualties of a war on drugs America appears to be losing gathered in a Mid-Michigan high school auditorium.

"Three of our former classmates here at Western High School overdosed on drugs. These were kids we played sports with in high school and I think that's an important thing people need to remember that it can happen to anyone," said Elizabeth Wise, with Neighbors Against Drug Abuse.

She is tired of fighting the battle against opioid addiction and destruction, let alone losing. She is ready to put an end to the death, the misery and the grip this growing epidemic has on Mid-Michigan.

"So we figured we had to try and do whatever we could to help," Wise said.

The gathering was billed as a heroin symposium. They shared tales of loss and heartache, but also encouragement in the victory of some over addiction and pain.

They are seeking answers to combat the epidemic, which is the leading cause of death for Americans under 50.

Their strategy is trying to combine the efforts of law enforcement with the care and compassion of community outreach to combat heroin and opioid abuse.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.