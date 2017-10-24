'Heroin symposium' held at Bay City high school

They have broken families, shattered lives and loved ones lost.
On Tuesday, the casualties of a war on drugs America appears to be losing gathered in a Mid-Michigan high school auditorium.
"Three of our former classmates here at Western High School overdosed on drugs. These were kids we played sports with in high school and I think that's an important thing people need to remember that it can happen to anyone," said Elizabeth Wise, with Neighbors Against Drug Abuse.
She is tired of fighting the battle against opioid addiction and destruction, let alone losing. She is ready to put an end to the death, the misery and the grip this growing epidemic has on Mid-Michigan.
"So we figured we had to try and do whatever we could to help," Wise said.
The gathering was billed as a heroin symposium. They shared tales of loss and heartache, but also encouragement in the victory of some over addiction and pain.
They are seeking answers to combat the epidemic, which is the leading cause of death for Americans under 50.
Their strategy is trying to combine the efforts of law enforcement with the care and compassion of community outreach to combat heroin and opioid abuse.
Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
For some it brings joy, for others it’s dirty four-letter word. Snow.More >
For some it brings joy, for others it’s dirty four-letter word. Snow.More >
Five teenagers have been charged as adults in the death of a man who was killed by a rock thrown on I-75.More >
Five teenagers have been charged as adults in the death of a man who was killed by a rock thrown on I-75.More >
Police are asking the public to help identify a young boy whose body was found on a beach in Southeast Texas.More >
Police are asking the public to help identify a young boy whose body was found on a beach in Southeast Texas.More >
A teacher was removed from a Mid-Michigan school after authorities say he accidentally showed pornographic videos to a classroom he was subbing in.More >
A teacher was removed from a Mid-Michigan school after authorities say he accidentally showed pornographic videos to a classroom he was subbing in.More >
The sibling of a missing Texas toddler will remain in foster care as police await the identification of a body found Sunday.More >
The sibling of a missing Texas toddler will remain in foster care as police await the identification of a body found Sunday.More >
Authorities say alcohol was a factor in a crash that left a Mid-Michigan man with serious injuries.More >
Authorities say alcohol was a factor in a crash that left a Mid-Michigan man with serious injuries.More >
Two men in Gladwin County were charged and arrested for involvement with methamphetamine, the Gladwin County Sheriff's Office said.More >
Two men in Gladwin County were charged and arrested for involvement with methamphetamine, the Gladwin County Sheriff's Office said.More >
Police say a man cut a hole in the roof of a suburban Detroit gun shop and made off with an undetermined amount of firearms.More >
Police say a man cut a hole in the roof of a suburban Detroit gun shop and made off with an undetermined amount of firearms.More >
Authorities say a Minden City teen reported missing earlier this week has returned home.More >
Authorities say a Minden City teen reported missing earlier this week has returned home.More >
ESPN has ended its partnership with Barstool Sports after airing just one episode of a new late-night talk show, "Barstool Van Talk."More >
ESPN has ended its partnership with Barstool Sports after airing just one episode of a new late-night talk show, "Barstool Van Talk."More >