Husband of missing Michigan teacher found dead

The husband of a missing Michigan teacher has been found dead.

Portage Police found Christopher Lockhart dead in his home Tuesday morning.

Lockhart was the husband of Spanish teacher Theresa Lockhart who went missing in May.

He was also the primary suspect in the case of her disappearance.

Police are calling it a possible suicide.

"He has not checked in on his probationary status and there was an indication that there was no movement or communication with him via his tether. Based on the information and a welfare check assisting officers of community corrections our officers gained entry into the residence and located Mr. Lockhart deceased,” Sr. Deputy Chief John Blue said.

The 47-year-old had been arrested four times since his wife went missing.

Detectives are looking for clues that might help locate her.

