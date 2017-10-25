Watch out! Deer on the move during hunting season

Fall in Michigan means colors, harvest and hunting. It also means deer are on the run - a lot of them.

The Michigan Sheriffs' Association is reminding you to pay close attention every time you hit the road.

"With fall harvest operations and bow hunting season in full swing, our office and the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association want to remind motorists that deer populations are on the move. This activity also heightens the chance of a car/deer accident happening, with better chances occurring in November near and during gun season," the association said in a press release.

Last year, more than 1,200 people were injured and 14 people died in crashes caused by deer.

The association said not to swerve when you see one. Instead, slow down, flash your lights and honk your horn to scare them away.

"Trying to dodge a deer is not a good idea. Deer often move erratically and swerving may cause you to lose control of your vehicle, resulting in injury or even death," they said.

Officials also say to remember deer travel together. If you see one, chances are others are coming.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.