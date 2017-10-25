Major lawsuit in Flint water crisis to go before judge

A major lawsuit filed on behalf of folks in the Vehicle City will go before a judge Wednesday.

It's part of a recently combined class action lawsuit, which highlights what could have been done to prevent the Flint water crisis - and the government's failure to respond to the initial signs of trouble.

The lawsuit looks to sue multiple government officials, including Governor Rick Snyder, as well as contractors involved in the switch to the Flint River.

The combined lawsuit was filed by attorneys on Sept. 29, 2017. They represent the thousands of folks in Flint impacted by the water crisis.

The hearing begins at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Federal Building in Ann Arbor.

