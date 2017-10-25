Salvation Army taking applications for holiday assistance in Genesee County

The Salvation Army wants to help you and your family have a great holiday season.

Starting Wednesday, families living in Genesee County can apply for Christmas assistance through the Flint Citadel Corps.

The three-day sign up event begins at 9 a.m. today through Friday.

Families looking to apply must bring the proper ID and proof of income.

The Salvation Army is also taking applications in Midland County through Thursday, Nov. 2 at the headquarters on Waldo Avenue.

