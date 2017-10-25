Salvation Army taking applications for holiday assistance in Gen - WNEM TV 5

Salvation Army taking applications for holiday assistance in Genesee County

Posted: Updated:
Salvation Army red kettle Salvation Army red kettle
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Salvation Army wants to help you and your family have a great holiday season.

Starting Wednesday, families living in Genesee County can apply for Christmas assistance through the Flint Citadel Corps.

The three-day sign up event begins at 9 a.m. today through Friday.

Families looking to apply must bring the proper ID and proof of income.

The Salvation Army is also taking applications in Midland County through Thursday, Nov. 2 at the headquarters on Waldo Avenue. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.