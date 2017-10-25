Town of St. Louis to open time capsule filled six decades ago

It's like opening a really old Christmas present!

Wednesday, folks in the town of St. Louis will open a time capsule filled nearly six decades ago!

It was discovered last Wednesday after being placed inside a cornerstone at the Old City Hall building back in 1957.

You can check out what was inside tonight at 6 p.m. in the community room at City Hall.

