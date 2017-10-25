Mother charged with child abuse after daughter dies in crash

Five teenagers have been charged as adults in the death of a man who was killed by a rock thrown on I-75.More >
A teacher was removed from a Mid-Michigan school after authorities say he accidentally showed pornographic videos to a classroom he was subbing in.More >
A massive great white shark was thrashing in the water on top of an upended kayak. But an Australian dad couldn't see his daughter.More >
Police are asking the public to help identify a young boy whose body was found on a beach in Southeast Texas.More >
A Midland County man was convicted in a cold case murder on Tuesday. Michael McIntyre, 52, of New Hudson, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 1991 death of Diane Ross.More >
A truck driver has been charged in federal court with threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump in several phone calls to Secret Service field offices.More >
The skills of tattoo artists are being put to use in a new beauty trend.More >
The gathering has the potential for awkward moments because it follows spats between Trump and GOP senators such as John McCain of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee, as well as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.More >
The FBI has released three lengthy documents on its investigation into the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.More >
There was evidence the Newtown school shooter had an interest in children that could be categorized as pedophilia, but there was no proof he ever acted on it, according to FBI documents released Tuesday.More >
