Mother charged with child abuse after daughter dies in crash

A Michigan mother has been charged with child abuse after her 1-year-old daughter was killed in a car crash.

Back in July, 31-year-old Minion Clopton collided with another car near the intersection of North and Rose. The accident injured the driver of the other vehicle as well as two of Clopton’s own children.

It also took the life of her 1-year-old daughter Dasani Colbert.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office charged Clopton with two counts of 3rd-degree child abuse and one count of 4th-degree child abuse; one for each of the children. Investigators said none of the children were wearing seat belts, nor in car seats, in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Prosecutor Jeff Getting said it’s a situation that in anyone’s case is avoidable.

“I think the lesson is to be responsible as a parent. Regardless of your socioeconomic status, car seats are available for free. We need to be careful in the way that we are taking care of our children and especially when we are transporting them in our vehicles,” Getting said.

Clopton has been arraigned and will appear in court again on Nov. 2.

