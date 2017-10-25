Water main break continues to affect health care, schools

A water main break in suburban Detroit continues to affect area hospital services and is keeping some students home from school for another day.

The break of a 48-inch line Monday in Farmington Hills that serves customers in western Oakland County prompted a boil water advisory for about a dozen communities. Officials say the advisory is expected to last until at least Friday evening as repairs are made.

Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital says about 15 patients were transferred Tuesday to another hospital. Outpatient clinics are reopening, using boiled water, but elective procedures are canceled Wednesday for a second day.

Dozens of schools in Oakland County were reported closed Wednesday.

Officials say the break affected 304,970 county residents and 51,380 residents had no water Tuesday afternoon.

