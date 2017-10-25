WATCH: Coast Guard rescues 3 people, 2 dogs from Lake Michigan

The Coast Guard rescued three people and two dogs after heavy weather hit Lake Michigan.

The rescue happened Sunday, Oct. 22 near Wilmette Harbor in Illinois.

The Coast Guard was called after a 37-foot sailboat was unable to make headway due to weather conditions on Lake Michigan.

The Coast Guard reported 24 to 33 mph winds and five to seven-foot seas at the time.

The heavy weather also kept crews from towing the boat

Three people and two dogs were rescued.

The sailboat was left at anchor overnight with navigation lights until it was safe to tow back to shore Monday morning.

