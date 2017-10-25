Drying out for Wednesday

After a soggy start, we're finally going to dry out as we enter the middle portion of the workweek. This is welcomed news after the latest system dropped over 3-4" of rain over the last few days.

Today & Tonight

While we have a few areas of scattered rain this morning, we're off to a fairly dry start to our Wednesday, which isn't much different from where we started yesterday. Today, however, we'll actually be drying out as the day goes on.

Temperatures are cooler this morning, around 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday morning, with many areas starting the day in the upper 30s and lower 40s. If that wasn't cold enough, wind chill values have even fallen into the 20s in a few spots early today.

Don't expect much improvement later on today as our high temperatures are expected to top out largely in the middle and upper 40s. Winds won't be as strong as yesterday, but will still be breezy around 20 miles per hour at times, so it may feel cooler than the actual temperature into the afternoon as well.

A few lingering showers remain possible into the afternoon, primarily in the north and in the Thumb, but we should be drying out in most areas by the evening drive tonight. Anything that falls today will not be heavy by any stretch and shouldn't lead to any major disruptions.

Skies will clear out a bit during the overnight period and we'll see temperatures really cool off tonight. Our overnight lows will reflect the feels like temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s by tomorrow morning, possibly making an ice scraper a piece of your morning routine tomorrow.

