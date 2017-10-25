2 women hurt after semi, car crash - WNEM TV 5

2 women hurt after semi, car crash

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Two women were hurt Wednesday after a semi and car collided in Mid-Michigan. 

It happened about 6:25 a.m. at the intersection of Meridian (M-30) and Gratiot Road on the Saginaw County line. 

Officials at the scene said a semi was westbound on Gratiot and a car southbound on Meridian when they crashed.

Two women in the car were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown. 

Police are still investigating how the crash occurred. 

