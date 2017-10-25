2 women hurt after semi, car crash

Two women were hurt Wednesday after a semi and car collided in Mid-Michigan.

It happened about 6:25 a.m. at the intersection of Meridian (M-30) and Gratiot Road on the Saginaw County line.

Officials at the scene said a semi was westbound on Gratiot and a car southbound on Meridian when they crashed.

Two women in the car were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Police are still investigating how the crash occurred.

