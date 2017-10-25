WantedWednesday: Police searching for Karlie Lynn Shoemaker

Five teenagers have been charged as adults in the death of a man who was killed by a rock thrown on I-75.More >
The husband of a missing Michigan teacher has been found dead.More >
Cold air has arrived in Mid-Michigan. A strong fall storm system that brought us all the rain also seems to have put an end to our warm stretches of weather. With true cold fall air settling in and even a chance of some snow by the end of this week will we see a hard freeze?More >
Two women were hurt Wednesday after a semi and car collided in Mid-Michigan.More >
A Michigan mother has been charged with child abuse after her 1-year-old daughter was killed in a car crash.More >
A massive great white shark was thrashing in the water on top of an upended kayak. But an Australian dad couldn't see his daughter.More >
Your odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about to get even longer.More >
Police are asking the public to help identify a young boy whose body was found on a beach in Southeast Texas.More >
A teacher was removed from a Mid-Michigan school after authorities say he accidentally showed pornographic videos to a classroom he was subbing in.More >
A Michigan day care has had its license suspended by the state after reports that the owner allowed five children to play unsupervised on the second floor of the home and the children had "inappropriate sexual conduct with each other."More >
