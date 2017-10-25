#WantedWednesday: Police searching for Karlie Lynn Shoemaker - WNEM TV 5

#WantedWednesday: Police searching for Karlie Lynn Shoemaker

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Midland Police Department Source: Midland Police Department
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need your help finding a wanted woman. 

According to police, 21-year-old Karlie Lynn Shoemaker, is wanted for three criminal bench warrants out of Midland. All warrants are for contempt of court with original charges including retail fraud, MIP and impaired driving, police said.

Shoemaker is described as 5’6” tall and approximately 140 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Midland Police at 989-839-4713.

