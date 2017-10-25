Rescue: 'White wolf' spotted in northern Michigan is actually feral Husky

After months of skepticism over possible white wolf sightings in northern Michigan, the mysterious animal has reportedly been captured.

Betsie River Centennial Lily Farm in Thompsonville posted Facebook photos on May 26 of what they believed was a pure white wolf about half a mile from their farm near the new Iron Fish distillery.

The farm said the animal was spotted three times near their property. They also said it wasn’t the first time a wolf was spotted in their area.

The post raised skepticism on social media, though, with many commenters debating whether the animal was a wolf, dog, or coyote.

The mystery now appears to be solved.

Tina’s Bed & Biscuit Inc., an animal rescue located in Belulah, Michigan, posted on Wednesday, Oct. 25 that the animal was actually a feral Siberian husky.

The owner said she went on a ride with Benzie County Animal Control where they found the dog in a trap.

“This poor Husky is in amazing shape for being feral for so many months, and will be here with us to decompress and assimilate back to a world of kindness,” Tina said on Facebook.

The rescue said it would be a few days before the Husky can handle receiving medical care, but he is safe now and finally warm and dry.

