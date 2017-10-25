Flood forces Clare County woman out of her home

After days of heavy rain, some Mid-Michigan residents were left with a watery mess.

Jane Morrison lives along a branch of the Tobacco River in Clare County.

She knew there was a risk of flood, but never imaged it could get this bad.

“It’s happened in the past, normally if it comes in, it goes right back out. It’s not a big issue. But this year with the flooding that they had in Isabella County; I had the same problem, and it’s happening again,” says Morrison.

The rising waters made it impossible for Morrison to get into her home.

“The water would be up about three feet. My beds would be wet.”

Neighbors said they have never seen the Tobacco River get that high.

“I’ve seen it get a little bit to the backyard, but nothing like today,” Chris Freeman said. “It’s kind of crazy. I’m lucky I live up the hill a little bit so mine is not too bad.”

“There was people that told me it has a tendency to flood, but nothing like this,” Morrison said.

Morrison said Mother Nature has been brutal this year.

“She’s being goofy right now. She is really giving me a heck of a ride.”

Morrison plans to clean out her home when the water goes down, and hopefully find a solution so that she can continue to live there.

“I don’t want to move. I’d rather try to figure out if there is something I can do.”

