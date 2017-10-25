Snow returns to the Upper Peninsula

Five teenagers have been charged as adults in the death of a man who was killed by a rock thrown on I-75.More >
A man whose wife disappeared in May has been found dead in his southwestern Michigan home on the same day that a body was discovered miles away in a remote rural area.
Two women were hurt Wednesday after a semi and car collided in Mid-Michigan.
Authorities say two people are missing after apparently being swept into Lake Superior as high waves and winds whipped Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
Cold air has arrived in Mid-Michigan. A strong fall storm system that brought us all the rain also seems to have put an end to our warm stretches of weather. With true cold fall air settling in and even a chance of some snow by the end of this week will we see a hard freeze?
Authorities need your help finding a wanted woman.
A middle school teacher was fired after a student said he threw a pair of scissors in class, striking her in the face.
A Michigan mother has been charged with child abuse after her 1-year-old daughter was killed in a car crash.
Your odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about to get even longer.
Hurricane Harvey has claimed another victim, about two months after making landfall in Texas. A 31-year-old man died last week after being diagnosed with a rare flesh-eating bacterial infection known as necrotizing fasciitis, the Galveston County Health District announced.
