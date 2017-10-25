Snow returns to the Upper Peninsula

We've been so spoiled in Michigan this fall, especially here in Mid-Michigan. Plenty of 70s, summer-like warmth, record-breaking heat. Okay, that last one may not have been totally enjoyable, but even so, it was certainly eye-opening.

As we inch closer to November, we know the reality that lies ahead and before we know it, whether you're ready or not, the snow will begin to fly in Mid-Michigan.

While we have been stuck with a cold rain the last few days, that reality has already arrived for parts of Michigan. Yesterday TV5 received video of the flakes flying in Bruce Crossing, Michigan which is in the U.P.

>>WATCH: Ready or not, Yoopers! Snow has fallen in Michigan<<

Not too far from Bruce Crossing in Marquette, the local observation station at Sawyer International Airport first reported light snow from this storm system at 1:56 AM on Tuesday, but quickly turned to rain later on in the morning and into the early afternoon.

Despite the changeover, the snow eventually won out with the 3:45 PM observation and continued until the early morning hours of Wednesday. Combine the snow with the wind and waves on Lake Superior and one might argue the Witch of November came early.

With our recent stretch of warmth, the snow that fell yesterday likely faced an uphill battle, but with its persistence, the National Weather Service in Marquette did measure 1.0" of snow for October 24th.

As for today, ground stations in Gaylord, Harrisville and Oscoda have also reported flakes mixing in this morning, with more reports of snow in the Sault Ste. Marie area.

While we're starting to see a few flakes, significant snow does not appear to be on the immediate horizon just yet in Mid-Michigan, but with cooler temperatures ahead this week and the start of next week, you know it's only a matter of time.

For those curious about the weather near Lake Superior yesterday, here's a look at some of the highest wind reports observed, courtesy of the NWS in Marquette.

Highest Wind Reports: October 25th

Stannard Rock 77 MPH

Trowbridge Park 76 MPH

Grand Portal Point 63 MPH

Ojibway-Isle Royale 63 MPH

Munising 62 MPH

Grand Marais 60 MPH

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.