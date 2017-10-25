Update: Family located for man found kneeling in ditch - WNEM TV 5

Update: Family located for man found kneeling in ditch

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MILLINGTON, MI (WNEM) -

Police said family has been located for a man who was found, and didn't know his name. 

Millington Police Department said the man was found kneeling in a ditch at the intersection of Arbela Road and Vassar Road.

A passerby noticed the man and brought him to the police department. The man doesn’t know his name or where he lives, police said.

