Update: Family located for man found kneeling in ditch

Police said family has been located for a man who was found, and didn't know his name.

Millington Police Department said the man was found kneeling in a ditch at the intersection of Arbela Road and Vassar Road.

A passerby noticed the man and brought him to the police department. The man doesn’t know his name or where he lives, police said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.