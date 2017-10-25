Authorities need the public's help locating a wanted man believed to be in Flint.

Officials said 51-year-old Rodney Alan Burt is wanted for violating parole. He was originally charged with manslaughter and auto theft.

Investigators believe Burt is in the Flint area.

He's described as 5'11" tall and about 165 pounds.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County are offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

