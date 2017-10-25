Michigan couple wins $21 million in Mega Millions jackpot

Friday the 13th was one lucky day for a Michigan man, who won half of a $42 Million Mega Millions Jackpot.

Kevin Blake, 54, from Waterford, matched the five white balls and the Mega Ball drawn on Oct. 13 to win $21 million.

Blake bought the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven, located at 3461 Airport Road in Waterford.

“I’ve played the same numbers for years, it didn’t even occur to me that it was Friday the 13th” said Blake. “For just about every Mega Millions drawing for as long as I can remember, I’ve gone to the same 7-Eleven and bought $5 in Mega Millions tickets. I always play some family birthdays and then I get a couple of Easy Picks.”

“I tucked the ticket in my wallet and didn’t give it another thought,” said Blake. “My wife and I went about our normal weekend routine. Little did we know that I had a ticket worth $21 million in my pocket the entire time.”

Blake’s wife, Stephanie, was the one who heard someone in Waterford picked the lucky numbers, but she still didn’t realize the change that was coming for her.

“I was watching the news Saturday night after Kevin had gone to bed and they ran a story about a Mega Millions jackpot winner being sold in Waterford,” said Stephanie. “I thought: ‘How neat that someone from our town won!’ so, I went and woke Kevin up to tell him.

“As we started looking more into the story about the winner, we saw the ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven Kevin always goes to. That’s when we decided we’d better pull up the numbers.”

“We got online and pulled the numbers up,” said Blake. “Almost in unison, we both said: ‘Those are our birthdays!’ At that point, I looked at Stephanie and said: ‘High five! We won!’”

The Blakes chose to receive the $21 million jackpot as a one-time lump sum of about $13.1 million, rather than an annuity. After tax withholdings, they will receive about $9.3 million.

“This is an incredible amount of money, but we’re planning to be smart – not spontaneous – with it,” said Blake. “We’ve always lived within our means and had a comfortable life and this won’t change how we approach things.

“We’re both planning to continue working and will use this to pay off bills and then invest the remainder for our retirement. It’s great to know that the stress of worrying about our financial future is over.”

